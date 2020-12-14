Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 10,468 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 686.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705,429 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $596,934,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $318,931,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $336.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.93 and its 200 day moving average is $306.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $340.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.