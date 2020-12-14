Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 1,519 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.0% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $157.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.50 and its 200 day moving average is $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

