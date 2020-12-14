Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,700 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 77,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $229.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

