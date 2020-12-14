Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 11,379 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77.

