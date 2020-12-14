Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,000. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

SCHB stock opened at $88.61 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $90.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

