Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVBN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.21 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 572.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 43.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 24.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 94.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.