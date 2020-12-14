Evercore ISI Increases Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $100.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

RCKT opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.35. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 71,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 254,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 158,710 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

