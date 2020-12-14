FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) versus Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) Head-To-Head Analysis

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 24.96% 54.24% 22.05% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FactSet Research Systems and Eventure Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 5 8 0 0 1.62 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus price target of $288.45, suggesting a potential downside of 17.93%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Eventure Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 8.94 $372.94 million $10.87 32.33 Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Eventure Interactive.

Risk & Volatility

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Eventure Interactive on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves a range of financial professionals, which include portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, wealth advisors, and corporate clients. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices. It also operates eventure.com, which provides Eventure service that enables customers to find, plan, invite, navigate, capture, organize, and share events into a single application. The company was formerly known as Live Event Media, Inc. and changed its name to Eventure Interactive, Inc. in February 2013. Eventure Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

