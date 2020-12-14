Financial Contrast: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) & McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines -19.41% -17.35% -5.61% McEwen Mining -140.63% -16.86% -12.95%

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Taseko Mines and McEwen Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

Taseko Mines presently has a consensus target price of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. McEwen Mining has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 180.53%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taseko Mines and McEwen Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $249.40 million 1.23 -$40.23 million ($0.21) -5.24 McEwen Mining $117.02 million 3.53 -$59.75 million ($0.17) -5.94

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than McEwen Mining. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Taseko Mines on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

