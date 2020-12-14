Financial Survey: Newgioco Group (NWGI) and Its Competitors

Newgioco Group (NASDAQ: NWGI) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Newgioco Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Newgioco Group alerts:

0.1% of Newgioco Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Newgioco Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Newgioco Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newgioco Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Newgioco Group Competitors 2741 11860 20650 1102 2.55

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 1.91%. Given Newgioco Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newgioco Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Newgioco Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newgioco Group -10.83% -45.78% -14.76% Newgioco Group Competitors -27.88% -6,564.48% -4.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newgioco Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Newgioco Group $35.58 million -$9.27 million -2.54 Newgioco Group Competitors $1.89 billion $382.08 million -4.94

Newgioco Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Newgioco Group. Newgioco Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Newgioco Group rivals beat Newgioco Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Newgioco Group Company Profile

Newgioco Group, Inc., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its principal website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of Aleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 79,000 online user accounts through 1,200 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 117 agency locations. The company was formerly known as Empire Global Corp. and changed its name to Newgioco Group, Inc. in July 2016. Newgioco Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Newgioco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newgioco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.