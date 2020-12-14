Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $38.97 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,218.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.