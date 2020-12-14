Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS GTXMQ opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers.

