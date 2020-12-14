General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,380 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

NYSE GE opened at $11.32 on Monday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

