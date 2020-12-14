General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GFN. TheStreet raised shares of General Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of General Finance stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $273.39 million, a PE ratio of 151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. General Finance has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 513 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $51,407.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in General Finance by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in General Finance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Finance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of General Finance by 177.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

