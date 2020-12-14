Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) vs. Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) Financial Survey

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) and Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Superconductor Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks $263.49 million 1.32 $36.54 million N/A N/A Superconductor Technologies $550,000.00 5.30 -$9.23 million N/A N/A

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Superconductor Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Superconductor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks -1.74% -2.80% -1.82% Superconductor Technologies N/A -378.67% -247.89%

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Superconductor Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio consists of a cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, satellite capacity, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. Further, it provides connectivity services, internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, telecommunication companies, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is also involved in developing conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

