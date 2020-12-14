Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $51.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

OMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,708,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 323,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 230,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 43,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $67.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

