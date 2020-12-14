Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Halliburton worth $46,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $481,692,000 after buying an additional 633,761 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $325,503,000 after buying an additional 430,296 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.1% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,896,514 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $76,537,000 after purchasing an additional 730,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 280,426 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

