HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $54,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,017,000 after purchasing an additional 104,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,549,000 after acquiring an additional 76,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

HDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

