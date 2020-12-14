Head to Head Analysis: DPW (NYSE:DPW) vs. Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT)

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) and DPW (NYSE:DPW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Orbit International and DPW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbit International -2.34% -3.35% -2.64% DPW -134.62% -533.94% -55.08%

3.8% of DPW shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Orbit International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of DPW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Orbit International and DPW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A DPW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Orbit International has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DPW has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orbit International and DPW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbit International $25.98 million 0.79 $460,000.00 N/A N/A DPW $26.51 million 2.74 -$32.91 million N/A N/A

Orbit International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DPW.

Summary

Orbit International beats DPW on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment's principal products include remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, and command display units. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power supplies, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as the electronic products for measurement and display. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About DPW

DPW Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. It also provides power conversion and distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) products; and radio frequency and microwave filters, diplexers, multiplexers, detectors, switch filters, integrated assemblies, and detector logarithmic video amplifiers, as well as provides commercial loans and operates MonthlyInterest.com, an online fintech portal. In addition, the company distributes value added power supply solutions, UPS systems, fans, filters, line cords, and other power-related components; and manufactures specialized electronic systems for the military market. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

