Head-To-Head Analysis: La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) vs. Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARMP)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Armata Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $23.05 million 5.51 -$116.51 million ($4.30) -1.08 Armata Pharmaceuticals $120,000.00 441.06 -$19.48 million ($2.55) -1.11

Armata Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. Armata Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Armata Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical -205.85% N/A -55.80% Armata Pharmaceuticals N/A -78.74% -48.92%

Volatility & Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Armata Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Armata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.3% of Armata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Armata Pharmaceuticals beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), an investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing AP-PA02 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for treating diseases caused by pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company is headquartered in Marina del Rey, California.

