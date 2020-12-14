Head-To-Head Comparison: Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) vs. Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions alerts:

This table compares Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions and Japan Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions $27.03 billion 0.84 $1.96 billion $2.17 11.78 Japan Airlines $12.98 billion 0.50 $491.34 million N/A N/A

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Airlines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions and Japan Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions 0 2 8 0 2.80 Japan Airlines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions and Japan Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A Japan Airlines -19.03% -14.35% -8.15%

Risk and Volatility

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions beats Japan Airlines on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, credit card, and travel agency businesses. As of September 16, 2019, it operated a fleet of 230 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.