Head-To-Head Comparison: Reunion Industries (OTCMKTS:RUNI) vs. Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) and Reunion Industries (OTCMKTS:RUNI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tupperware Brands and Reunion Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tupperware Brands $1.80 billion 0.90 $12.40 million $1.46 22.47 Reunion Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tupperware Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Reunion Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.4% of Reunion Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tupperware Brands and Reunion Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tupperware Brands 0 3 2 0 2.40 Reunion Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.47%. Given Tupperware Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tupperware Brands is more favorable than Reunion Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Tupperware Brands and Reunion Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tupperware Brands -0.49% -9.52% 2.07% Reunion Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tupperware Brands beats Reunion Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Reunion Industries

Reunion Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of metal fabricated and machined industrial parts and products. It produces hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders and metal bar grating. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

