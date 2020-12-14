Head to Head Survey: Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

This table compares Establishment Labs and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -46.40% -49.51% -24.21% Alpha Pro Tech 23.65% 45.69% 36.95%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Establishment Labs and Alpha Pro Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 1 3 0 2.75 Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Establishment Labs presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential downside of 20.83%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Volatility and Risk

Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Establishment Labs and Alpha Pro Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $89.57 million 8.18 -$38.15 million ($1.86) -16.81 Alpha Pro Tech $46.67 million 3.52 $3.00 million $0.23 52.61

Alpha Pro Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Establishment Labs on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 80 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as house wrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, hoods, and frocks, as well as face masks and face shields. The company provides its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; pharmaceutical markets; and building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.