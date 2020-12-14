Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT Raised to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
TWNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a f rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.
NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74.
In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 33,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $437,240.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,537,697 shares of company stock valued at $61,005,290 over the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,765,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after buying an additional 98,423 shares in the last quarter.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.
