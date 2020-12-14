Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT Raised to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a f rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 33,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $437,240.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,537,697 shares of company stock valued at $61,005,290 over the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,765,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after buying an additional 98,423 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

