IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised IHI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised IHI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of IHICY opened at $4.36 on Thursday. IHI has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. IHI had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHI will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

