IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 36.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 33.7% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 276,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 69,727 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $2,004,000.

FSKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, September 11th. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of FSKR opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.91%.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

