IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,517,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

TLT opened at $158.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.75. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $135.38 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

