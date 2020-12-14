Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTEQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS INTEQ opened at $0.60 on Friday. Intelsat has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $85.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $489.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intelsat will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

