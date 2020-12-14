Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,393,000 after purchasing an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after buying an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,350,000 after buying an additional 378,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after buying an additional 333,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $760.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $732.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $674.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

