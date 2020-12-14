Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 87.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Model Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,174,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $303.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $308.60.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

