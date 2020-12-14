Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 156.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.5% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after buying an additional 2,208,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $301.85 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $308.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.36.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

