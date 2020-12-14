Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.38

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,773,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,575,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.