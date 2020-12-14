Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.15% from the company’s current price.
NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.94.
Shares of NVAX opened at $124.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.63. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,729,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,576 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $659,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $969,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,585,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.
Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.