Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.15% from the company’s current price.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.94.

Shares of NVAX opened at $124.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.63. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,729,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,576 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $659,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $969,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,585,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

