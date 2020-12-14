Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 312 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after buying an additional 1,057,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after buying an additional 2,890,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,961,000 after buying an additional 47,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,598,000 after buying an additional 90,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $141.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

