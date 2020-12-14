Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1,055.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,015,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,957,000 after purchasing an additional 927,450 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 207.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 871,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,084,000 after buying an additional 587,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,886,000 after buying an additional 585,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,509,000 after buying an additional 406,882 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $16,382,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HLI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

HLI stock opened at $70.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.70. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $324,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $324,083.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $612,064 over the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.