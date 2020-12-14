Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 94,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 613,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 48.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

