John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 48.57% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMF. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 343,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 13,544.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 74.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMF opened at $40.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

