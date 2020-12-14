JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.