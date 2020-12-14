Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

BX opened at $63.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

