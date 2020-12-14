Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,752 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 514,477 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $88.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $90.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

