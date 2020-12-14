Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 400 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 174.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $201.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.80. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $148.90 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

