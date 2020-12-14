Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 100 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock opened at $695.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $668.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $721.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.