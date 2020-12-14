Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,206 Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Palame purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 84,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $7.54 on Monday. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $969.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

