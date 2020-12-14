Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,108 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 54,391 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Maxim Group upped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $37.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.50 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

