Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $51,000 in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.31.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.03. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

