Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $56,000 in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OrganiGram by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OrganiGram by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OrganiGram by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGI. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

OGI stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.08.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

