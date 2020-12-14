Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $70,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $190.30 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $192.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

