Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $77,000 in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 162,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

CAPL opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $19.79.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrossAmerica Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

