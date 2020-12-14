Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $1,967,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA:USEP opened at $26.84 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97.

