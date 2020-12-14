Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 729,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 45.2% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 129,733 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth $1,564,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 7.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 191,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AXT alerts:

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $9.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $147,000.00. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,718 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.84.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.